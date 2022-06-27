Billie Joe Armstrong Renouncing U.S. Citizenship After Roe V. Wade Overturn

Billie Joe Armstrong's had it with America after the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade -- so much so, he says he's dropping his U.S. citizenship.

The Green Day frontman unloaded his frustrations during a London concert -- he was actually onstage Friday, the same day the SCOTUS opinion was officially issued, and said he's decided the U.K.'s the place for him.

He told the crowd, "I'm renouncing my citizenship," adding the U.K. might just become his new home.

He continues, "There's just too much stupid in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country." The singer gives a word of warning, too -- "You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

The guy's been known to share his political thoughts publicly ... 2004's hit "American Idiot" speaks for itself, while a 2016 performance at the AMA's featured a seemingly-unapproved chant on live TV ... "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA."

