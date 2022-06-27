WWE Star Liv Morgan Donating Cameo Earnings To Abortion Rights Org

WWE superstar Liv Morgan is donating cash to an abortion rights org ... just three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The wrestler announced on Monday that every dollar she earns in July from her Cameo appearances will go toward the National Network of Abortion Funds -- an org. set up to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access.

For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of @BookCameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds. Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice. 🖤https://t.co/uMflXoBwop — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 27, 2022 @YaOnlyLivvOnce

The money could end up being significant -- the 28-year-old is a huge star in the wrestling world, and she's charging $555 per video.

"Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice," she said in her announcement.

Liv, who's been wrestling in the WWE since 2014, added a heart emoji as well.

Worth noting -- Linda McMahon recently praised the reversal of Roe v. Wade ... saying, "Today is a historic day! After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade."