Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Pusha T, Swae Lee, and Snoop for New Album

Calvin Harris is looking to dominate the Summer '22 party waves with his "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, and he's enlisting several superstar rappers to get it done.

On Wednesday, the legendary DJ dropped a 'Funk Wav' teaser video, along with the A-list guest list which includes lots of rappers -- like Pharrell, 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Latto, Busta Rhymes and Swae Lee.

He's also got Justin Timberlake and Shensheaa onboard for tracks ... and the first single, "Potion," arrived in May, featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Calvin's 1st 'Funk Wav' was released back in 2017 ... and earned a Gold plaque.