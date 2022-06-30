AEW Star Eddie Kingston Throws Sammy Guevara Off Top Of Cage In Insane Match

AEW star Eddie Kingston gave new meaning to the word extreme during a wrestling match Wednesday ... 'cause he threw Sammy Guevara off the top of a cage -- sending him crashing through a timekeeper's table about a dozen feet below!!

It all went down last night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit ... during the main event of AEW's "Blood & Guts" show -- which featured a six-on-six, cage match between Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat, Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz.

The match featured two rings, one cage, a bunch of weapons, and a ton of blood ... and the only way to win the contest was by submission or to get your opponent to surrender.

During the match, as expected, the combatants made their way to the top of the unforgiving steel structure ... where Kingston threw Guevara off as Jericho watched nearby.

Guevera crashed landed through the structure ... all while Kingston looked on with a deranged expression.

The spot in the match was insane ... and the raucous crowd, who could barely stay in their seats for the duration of the show, became unglued.

Of course, WWE fans have seen similar moments before ... back at "Hell In A Cell" in June 1998, The Undertaker threw known dare-devil Mankind off the top of a cage in one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

Ironically enough, Kingston and Guevara's viral moment came almost 24 years to the date Undertaker tossed Mankind ... and it makes you wonder if they were paying homage to the legends.

24 YEARS AGO TODAY



What were you doing on June 28, 1998? I was taking flight lessons, courtesy of @undertaker



Thanks to all of you who have shared this magic moment of time, and made it an iconic part of wrestling history. pic.twitter.com/1G4xVpH96I — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 28, 2022 @RealMickFoley