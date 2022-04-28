WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley Falls Out Ring After Rope Collapses

WOWWW!!!

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley fell over the ring and landed on his head after the rope collapsed during his match with Drew McIntyre ... and the video is insane.

The frightening moment went down during WWE's Thursday night live event in England ... when Bobby and Drew were going at it in the middle of the ring -- and then disaster struck.

McIntyre reversed a power slam attempt that Bobby was attempting ... then pushed Lashley into the ropes as a part of his counter move.

Lashley then bounced off the ropes and tried to clothesline Drew, but the savvy veteran avoided it ... sending Lashley flying to the other side of the ring, where he fell over the rope.

Via @Louie_Von05, here is another clip which shows Bobby Lashley falling out of the ring. He was able to finish the match.

As the momentum of Bobby's weight hits the top rope, it suddenly collapses ... sending the 273-pound athlete flying.

Lashley's body at one point appeared to fold up as if he was an accordion ... with the former WWE champ presumably landing on his head and neck.

No doubt a scary sight for McIntyre, who was in disbelief at what happened ... as was much of the WWE universe in attendance at the show.

Big E dropped on his head.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a wrestler take a bad fall in his match. Big E -- whose real name is Ettore Owen -- suffered a broken neck after Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex on him outside the ring.

Fortunately for E, his recovery is going well ... and the big guy is in good spirits.

