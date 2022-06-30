Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Stay Away from Kids Once She's Out of Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell can't go anywhere near kids after she serves her prison sentence in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case ... at least for the 5 years she's on supervised release.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Maxwell's supervised release calls for some pretty serious restrictions once she's out from behind bars in about 20 years, with a heavy emphasis on keeping her away from minors.

Maxwell can't have any deliberate contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless she gets prior approval from the U.S. Probation Office ... and she can't loiter within 100 feet of places regularly frequented by minors, such as schoolyards, playgrounds and arcades.

In addition, Maxwell can't view and/or access any web profile of a user under the age of 18 ... social networking sites, chat rooms, community portals, etc. ... unless she secures prior approval from her probation officer.

The guardrails are in place for a reason ... Maxwell was found guilty by a New York jury on 5 of the 6 counts she faced in her sex trafficking trial, including a conviction on one count of sex trafficking a minor.

Remember ... Maxwell stood accused of soliciting and grooming minors for abuse and sex crimes at the hands of Epstein between 1994 and 2004, with 4 women testifying during her trial Maxwell sometimes even joined in on the abuse.