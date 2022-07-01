John Wall Excited To Get To Work With Clippers ... Touches Down In L.A.

Excited To Get To Work With Clippers

John Wall is home -- the NBA superstar just landed in Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers ... telling TMZ Sports he's stoked to get to work!!

Wall, 31, is fresh off of agreeing to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers ... where he'll play alongside superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

We spoke with Wall as he landed at LAX ... and he says he's ready to get down to business.

"I'm just ready to play basketball ... that's it," Wall said.

The former #1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft previously spent nine seasons with the Wizards ... before playing just 40 total games for the Houston Rockets.

It's been an uphill battle for Wall -- heel surgery and a torn Achilles tendon previously sidelined the explosive point guard for a season and a half from 2019-20 ... and he didn't play at all last season, as the Houston Rockets put their focus on a rebuild.

Before the bad luck, Wall was one of the game's most dynamic athletes at his position ... and was so good during the 2016-17 NBA campaign, he was voted to the All-NBA team.

The 2010-11 NBA Rookie of the Year and five-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game in 2020 ... and after a year away, he's clearly champing at the bit to prove he's back to 100%.