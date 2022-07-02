TikToker Khaby Lame Wants to Work with Will Smith on New Movie

Khaby Lame, who just dethroned Charli D'Amelio as the top TikTok star, says acting's always been his ultimate goal ... and he hopes a movie with Will Smith is in his future.

We got Khaby with his project manager -- who translated his Italian -- in Beverly Hills where he told us TikTok fame has him looking for his break in acting, and yeah ... he wants to do it big Willie style.

He says "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was an early inspiration for him, so a gig with Will would really bring things full circle.

About Will's Oscars slap from earlier this year, Khaby tells us he still respects him as an actor. He thinks people deserve second chances, and if Will wants a comeback, Khaby would be honored to be part of it.

The guy's gotten over 145M followers on TikTok, passing every other creator on the platform, despite the fact he doesn't speak in his posts. He explained why staying silent has actually played a big role in his success.

Gotta say, it's working for him -- Khaby's quiet comedy and universal body language makes millions laugh across the globe.