What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Pink with envy is always a good look for Machine Gun Kelly, but do you have the skills to pick out the differences in this 'Wild Boy' look.

The musician recently took a stroll through The Big Apple -- looking edgy with his glam rockstar style -- before heading to the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show. Hold on to the stair railing, because these differences may throw you for a loop.

'I never fall in love ... then you showed up, and I can't get enough of it!'