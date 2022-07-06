Hayden Panettiere's Ex-BF Brian Hickerson Says They've Broken Up for Good

Play video content BACKGRID

Hayden Panettiere's making all sorts of big changes in her life -- in addition to speaking out about her addiction issues, she's also ended a very toxic and abusive relationship with Brian Hickerson.

Her now ex-boyfriend was out Wednesday in L.A. when a photog asked him about Hayden's 'GMA' interview ... where she said she was hooked on opioids and alcohol for years. Hickerson saw the segment, and said he's happy for her.

When asked if they're doing well, he said ... "Just friends."

Play video content ABC

Hayden and Brian had dated on and off since 2018, and they've split up before. Remember, he's been arrested multiple times for domestic violence incidents involving Hayden, and is currently on probation until 2025.

But, Hickerson says this time they've gone their separate ways for good. As he put it, "Looking forward to new chapters" ... but he's still very supportive of his ex-gf and her career.

Play video content 3/24/22 TMZ.com