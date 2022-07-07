Hollywood Won't Limit Movie Productions Involving 'Shootings' in Public Areas
7/7/2022 12:50 AM PT
Movie gunfire that has been a staple on the big screen for decades is way more problematic these days -- given the fear those sounds generate during production -- but TMZ has learned the LAPD will continue to allow movie shoots in public areas that involve gunfire.
A law enforcement source at LAPD's Film Unit -- which issues permits to shoot movies in Hollywood and surrounding areas -- tells TMZ, there are no plans to limit shooting scenes in public places.
The LAPD will not publicly comment on its rationale ... but in the wake of the massacres in Highland Park, Uvalde, Buffalo and hundreds of other cities this year alone, there's no doubt the sound of gunshots strikes fear in anyone within earshot.
You can see clearly from celebrations during the 4th of July in Orlando and Philly -- where fireworks went off and people scrambled thinking it was gunfire -- just how terrified and on edge people are.
Nevertheless, there's no current plan in L.A. to limit productions that use weapons and the sounds of gunshots while filming in public.
We attempted to find out if any such productions have outstanding permits for movie shootouts, but records are not readily available.
There have been movie shoots in the past where people who weren't involved panicked when they heard the sounds, but in the last few years the alarm level has clearly exponentially increased.