'One Tree Hill' Star Bevin Prince's Husband Dies After Being Struck by Lightning
7/7/2022 6:21 AM PT
"One Tree Hill" star Bevin Prince is suffering through the devastating loss of her husband, who was struck by lightning.
According to a local report, William Friend was near Masonboro Island in North Carolina over the weekend when he was hit by a lightning strike. Friend, the CEO of Bisnow, a digital media company, was only 33 years old.
NBC affiliate WECT says deputies performed CPR on Friend at the scene for 20 minutes, but the life-saving efforts weren't enough ... he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bevin and William married in 2016, the pair owned a fitness business in North Carolina.
A release from Bisnow read, in part, "Friends and former colleagues marveled at Friend's ability and willingness to take on new challenges — whether or not he was ready. He demonstrated that tenacity at an early age."
Bevin was a regular on "One Tree Hill" ... appearing in episodes from 2003 to 2012.