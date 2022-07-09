Jeffree Star Finds Buyer for Hidden Hills Compound

Jeffree Star has finally found a buyer for his beautiful Hidden Hills compound ... setting the possible new owner back a hefty chunk of change.

The cosmetic mogul relisted his 2.8-acre property for $15.5M back in April ... we're told an offer was accepted last month. The deal has not yet closed, and Star is still accepting backup offers just in case.

The place was built in 2009 with French inspiration -- aside from the main house, it's got two guest houses and a barn, spanning over 19,000 square feet and located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Jeffree's compound comes with a home theater, game room, a 2-story fitness center, a 10-car garage, and a wine cellar that leads straight to a speakeasy bar area in the basement.

He bought the pad back in 2019 for $14.6M ... doing a significant remodel with lots of updates. He also changed the color scheme to white-and-gold -- with splashes of pink, of course.

Jeffree listed the estate last summer for $20M after picking up a 70-acre ranch in Wyoming, and since then picked up nearly 500 additional acres. He still operates his business out of L.A. despite now spending most of his time in Caspar, Wyoming where he raises yaks -- true story.