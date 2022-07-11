Nick Kyrgios Hits London Nightclub After Losing To Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon

Play video content Instagram / @wyldclub, @costeenhatzi, @kyrgios_halimah

Nick Kyrgios came up short yesterday in his Wimbledon finals match against Novak Djokovic, but that didn't stop the tennis star from turning up ... hitting up a London nightclub to help him get over the tough loss.

The 27-year-old -- who had quite the run during the tournament -- partied at popular London hot spot Wyld Club with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and his sister, Halimah Kyrgios.

The club posted video of Kyrgios in the building on their social media ... and the Australian appears to be holding a bottle of Vodka, enjoying himself despite the heartbreaking loss.

At one point during the evening, Kyrgios' GF jokingly wrote on social media that Nick's sister, Halimah, was a bad influence while holding two bottles of alcohol.

Of course, the always fiery Kyrgios is known to speak his mind, and yesterday, he did just that, complaining to the chair umpire that a fan should be removed after nearly costing him a game.

"She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon Final," a visibly ticked-off Kyrgios said. "There's no other bigger occasion ... She's drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of the game."

Kyrgios ended up losing in four sets to Djokovic, after taking the first set.