Judge Rules Britney Spears' Dad Must Sit for Deposition
7/13/2022 4:06 PM PT
Britney Spears' father can't dodge her attorney Mathew Rosengart anymore ... a judge has ruled Jamie Spears will be grilled about the conservatorship.
The ruling came down Wednesday in Los Angeles, and as you know ... Britney''s dad and Rosengart have been going back and forth for months on this issue. Jamie has insisted that his lawyers be allowed to depose his daughter as well.
On that matter, the judge was prepared to deny the motion to compel Britney to be deposed -- but after hearing arguments, decided to put off a final ruling until July 27.
As for Jamie's deposition ... we don't know yet when it will happen, but we know Rosengart has been very vocal about wanting him to hand over documents and answer questions about how the conservatorship was operated under his watch.
In particular, he's claimed Jamie blew way too much of Brit's money. Rosengart also wants to interrogate him about cameras and listening devices being placed in Britney's room.
Jamie's argument for Britney being deposed centers on the fact she's made so many accusations about how he's treated her -- such as claiming he forced her into rehab and wouldn't allow her to get married -- and he deserves to question her under oath about those allegations.