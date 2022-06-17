Britney Spears' Dad Demands She Be Forced to Sit for Deposition

Jamie Spears has just gone full throttle, asking a judge to force his daughter to sit for a depo ... and it's largely over claims Britney made about him on social media.

Jamie just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which his lawyer says Britney is going on a campaign to trash Jamie on Instagram and her soon-to-be-published memoir, and apparently Jamie now wants to challenge her allegations.

Among the issues Jamie wants to direct at his daughter under oath ... allegations that she was forced to give 8 tubes of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds.

Jamie is saying all of his daughter's allegations are relevant to whether he abused his role as conservator ... something Britney and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, have insisted happened.

He goes on to say Rosengart has refused to schedule a depo, saying Jamie's effort was "another tactic to bully, harass and intimidate his daughter -- his own daughter."