Marijuana Cloud Shrouds Colombian Town When Cops Burn 1.5 Ton Seizure

Hard to tell who's "winning" the war on drugs in a Colombian town that's now completely shrouded in marijuana smoke, and it's all because the cops lit up a huge pile of pot at the wrong time.

Puff, puff, NO pass is in full effect for residents of Bello ... a suburb of Medellin, which of course is best known for a different drug, but we digress. This citywide hotboxing was set in motion 2 weeks ago, when cops and soldiers started to seize weed from local dealers ... eventually snatching up 1.5 tons of sticky icky from the streets.

Score one for law enforcement, right? Well, on Tuesday some genius decided to torch the confiscated ganja without doing a weather check. Big mistake. Huge.

When the winds shifted the pot cloud started drifting over Bello, and not shockingly residents started reporting a tremendous smell of marijuana. Sounds funny, but officials reportedly had to evacuate several towers in the area, while reassuring citizens there was no danger from fire.