Marlins' Miguel Rojas Loses Tooth In Collision With Pirates Star Oneil Cruz

Marlins' Miguel Rojas Tooth Flies Out Of Mouth ... After Taking Helmet To Face

7/14/2022 1:56 PM PT

The Marlins' win on Thursday didn't come without a price for Miguel Rojas -- who had to sacrifice his tooth in order to make an out near the end of the game.

The wild scene all went down in the 9th inning of the Marlins' afternoon tilt with the Pirates ... when Pittsburgh star Oneil Cruz attempted to steal second base.

As Rojas was going to lay the tag on the rookie -- who slid into the bag feet first -- the Pirates star rose up and accidentally cracked Rojas in the mouth with his helmet.

Broadcast replays showed Cruz's head hit Rojas' so hard -- it sent a tooth flying out of his mouth and onto the infield dirt.

Rojas was forced to leave the game following the collision.

Miami, though, did go on to win the game in the 11th inning ... which we're sure will make Rojas feel at least somewhat better as he lay in the dentist's chair later this week.

