Marlins' Miguel Rojas Loses Tooth In Collision With Pirates Star Oneil Cruz

The Marlins' win on Thursday didn't come without a price for Miguel Rojas -- who had to sacrifice his tooth in order to make an out near the end of the game.

The wild scene all went down in the 9th inning of the Marlins' afternoon tilt with the Pirates ... when Pittsburgh star Oneil Cruz attempted to steal second base.

Oh jeez Miguel Rojas got a tooth knocked Out by Oneil Cruz. pic.twitter.com/XTknYawnEK — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 14, 2022 @Starting9

As Rojas was going to lay the tag on the rookie -- who slid into the bag feet first -- the Pirates star rose up and accidentally cracked Rojas in the mouth with his helmet.

Broadcast replays showed Cruz's head hit Rojas' so hard -- it sent a tooth flying out of his mouth and onto the infield dirt.

Coming soon to eBay, Miguel Rojas tooth 👀 pic.twitter.com/mbqTDkTIMf — Johnny Sauce (@1FantasyInsider) July 14, 2022 @1FantasyInsider

Rojas was forced to leave the game following the collision.