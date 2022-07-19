Houston Texans RB Darius Anderson Charged With Burglary With Intent To Rape

A Houston Texans running back has been charged with burglary with intent to rape just days before the team kicks off its 2022 training camp ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Harris County court records show Darius Anderson -- a 24-year-old tailback who's a member of the Texans' practice squad -- was hit with the felony charge on July 15.

Further details surrounding the allegations against Anderson are unclear. We've reached out to law enforcement as well as Anderson's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

The Texans, meanwhile, released a statement Monday night saying they are aware of the claims against their halfback.

"We are gathering information," the team added, "and have no further comment at this time."

A battle of two #Cowboys UDFAs:



Francis Bernard vs Darius Anderson at the Senior Bowl 1v1s. pic.twitter.com/g5pI2rB8yF — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 11, 2020 @JohnOwning

Anderson, who starred at TCU, initially broke into the NFL in 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived by the team a few months later, but then signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following a short stint in Indy, Anderson signed to the Texans' practice squad in Dec. 2021. He has yet to play in an NFL game.