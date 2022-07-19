Intruder Arrested At Drake's New Home, Claims Rapper Is His Dad

Drake's brand new home apparently already had an unwanted visitor ... cops arrested a man there who claimed the rapper was his dad.

LAPD tells TMZ ... cops were called to the rapper's Beverly Hills-adjacent mansion last Friday after an employee saw someone near the pool house.

Police questioned the 23-year-old ... the man claimed 35-year-old Drake was his dad and he was just waiting for him to come home ... but obviously cops weren't buying it.

The man was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing ... we're told the guy never made it inside the house.

Drake plunked down $75M for the estate a few months back, buying the property from "Take That" singer Robbie Williams.

We're told Drake wasn't home during the incident. As we reported, he's been spending time in Sweden, where he apparently had his own run-in with police.