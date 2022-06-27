Drake's YOLO Estate Sells

Drake can pop champagne, because he just unloaded the main residence of his YOLO estate.

TMZ has learned the deal closed Friday, with an unknown buyer scooping up Drake's former pad for $12 million ... which is well below the $14.8 million asking price.

Remember ... Champagne Papi's YOLO estate is made up of 3 contiguous homes in an exclusive neighborhood in Hidden Hills.

The main residence, which just sold, is an English Tudor ... and it's 12,500 square feet of pure luxury.

The place has all the bells and whistles ... including 6 fireplaces, a wine cellar and tasting room, plus a 25-seat theater and naturally, a recording studio.

The backyard is a total oasis ... featuring a huge swimming pool with a spa grotto, swim-up bar, waterfalls and an 80 foot long rock waterslide, surrounded by big-screen TVs.

Oh and Drake's place also has separate courts to play tennis, basketball and sand volleyball ... plus a horse stable, equestrian ring and a mechanical riding bull.