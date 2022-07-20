Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez

Play video content Instagram / @champagnepapi

Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez.

Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.

He quickly got distracted, though, when the DJ played Joe Budden’s biggest hit, “Pump It Up."

Drake didn't hesitate to clown the retired rapper-turned-podcaster for the played-out party jam ... and OVO Chubbs said a lot more with his facial expression.

With his dance album still in the Billboard 200's top 10 after its release several weeks ago, Drake has been tearing down Europe ... partying in Sweden, Ibiza, St. Tropez, or wherever the good vibes take him.