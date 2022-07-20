Pizza Delivery Hero Believes God Put Him in Place to Save Kids from Burning House

Play video content

Nick Bostic, the heroic pizza delivery guy who saved 5 kids from a burning house, says fate had him in the right place at the right time ... and he's so thankful he was able to save lives in a situation that could have become an unimaginable tragedy.

Nick joined TMZ Live Wednesday to talk about the incident from earlier this month, telling us his natural instincts took over during the moment ... and he acted quickly to get everyone out.

Of course, Nick says he's grateful to be alive ... and thinks it was God who led him to the burning house.

As we reported, Nick was driving through Lafayette, Indiana July 11 when he spotted a house engulfed in flames and without any help outside.

Nick barreled into the home, first saving 4 people, before realizing there was a 6-year-old girl still inside. Nick tells us it's not in his DNA to give up, and when he heard there was one more life to be saved, he didn't hesitate ... jumping from a second-story window with the little girl in his arms to save her life, and falling on his arm to cushion the fall for her.

Nick says he's got a memory of his dad carrying him as a child and slipping on ice, twisting his body to protect Nick ... an instinct Nick believes helped him to protect the little girl.