Polo G Splurges on Son's Bday, Including $10K for Balloons

Polo G complains about not being able to enjoy his birthday on his latest hit song "Distraction," but his son certainly doesn't share his father's pain.

This past weekend, the "Hall of Fame" rapper went all out for his son Baby Cap as he celebrated his 3rd year around the sun.

Here's what we mean by all out ... Polo G splurged for this 13x10 foot blue and silver display from a company called Balloon & Paper.

If you're thinking your kid needs a massive balloon display like this to tower over their next birthday party, we hope you've saved well. Sources involved in planning the event tell us Polo plunked down about $10k in "RAPSTAR" money.

That'd be a baller move for a 30-year-old's party, much less a 3-year-old's!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Polo called his little man his "main priority" and tossed additional spoils his way in the form of a Lamborghini toy car, a slippery slide and the type of love that's gonna tire a toddler all the way out!

He may not remember the party as he gets older ... but he can always link back to this post. 😉

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.