Hailey Bieber Scores Big Victory in Trademark Battle for Skincare Line

Hailey Bieber is legally cleared to launch Rhode -- her new skincare line -- after a judge shot down a NY company's claim she's stealing its trademark, and she's wasting no time in using it.

TMZ broke the story ... a clothing company called Rhode NYC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Hailey in an attempt to block her new biz venture. Hailey, whose middle name is Rhode, argued her company is strictly dealing with skincare ... and not clothing, so there would be no confusion for the public.

Well on Friday afternoon, a federal judge sided with Hailey ... denying Rhode NYC's motion for a preliminary injunction.

Shortly after the emergency hearing, Hailey released a behind-the-scenes documentary called, "The Making of Rhode" on her YouTube channel.

Her lawyers submitted the documentary to the court -- after the clothing co. filed a complaint with the court over its release -- but the judge saw no reason to shut down the film's debut.