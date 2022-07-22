Taylor Swift Fans Destroy 'Jeopardy!' Contestants for Missing Taylor Clue

Play video content ABC

Historic moment on "Jeopardy!" ... as all 3 contestants are LOSERS, at least in the eyes of Taylor Swift's legion of fans, who are destroying the competitors for missing a clue about the singer.

Yes, Taylor became the star of Wednesday night's episode when returning champ Matt Mierswa selected a $400 clue in the category, "Title That Completes the Rhyme."

The clue itself was pretty entertaining as Ken Jennings stiffly read, "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?"

Matt and the other 2 contestants were dumbfounded ... no one buzzed in, and you could almost hear the Swifties screaming at their televisions!!!

DUH!!! Obvi the answer is: What is "You Need To Calm Down?"

Welp the outrage was, pardon the pun, swift as Swifties lost their collective minds on social media ... ripping into the contestants for the "triple stumper." One even demanded they "shut the whole show down."

Matt, as reigning champ, took most of the heat and, no, Swifties didn't care that he eventually took the W again.