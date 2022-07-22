2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Cosplay's On Point For The Weekend
2022 San Diego Comic-Con Cosplays Are Out Of This World!!!
7/22/2022 2:33 PM PT
This year's Comic-Con is in full swing in San Diego -- and as always, swarms of people are going all out to dress as their favorite pop culture creations and mash-ups.
2022's convention kicked off Friday, and the looks are just as impressive as what we've seen in years past ... including a father-and-son duo dressed as Homelander and Billy Butcher from Amazon's "The Boys."
There's even a sick trio of Poseidon with a couple of mermaids -- check out the detail.
Fans of "Stranger Things" will be runnin' up that hill after seeing a life-sized Vecna cosplay roaming the halls ... using a pair of stilts for extra height.
Of course, Comic-Con wouldn't be complete without some character mash-up costumes ... just ask Darth Austin Powers and his pink stormtrooper babes.
There's a Spider-Man decked out in Captain America-style garb, Boba Fett stuck inside a Boba tea cup, and Deadpool dressed as Doctor Strange.