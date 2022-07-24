WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Says She Respects Ronda Rousey, But Not Getting My Belt, Bitch!

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan had some nice things to say about Ronda Rousey ahead of their big match at SummerSlam ... but although she respects her opponent, there's no way in hell she's giving up her belt!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the current SmackDown champ as she prepares to fight Ronda at WWE's summer classic ... and her message to the former UFC star-turned-wrestler was extremely clear.

"Ronda, I respect you," Morgan started. "You’ve done so much for women in sports and women in WWE. But I love this [belt] more than you, bitch. So this title is coming home with me."

Earlier this month, Liv won the "Money in the Bank" ladder match -- where she competed against 6 other worthy opponents ... which guaranteed her a title opportunity on her terms.

That same night, she turned in her "Money in the Bank" briefcase and challenged Rousey -- who had just defeated Natalya in a grueling match -- for her title.

Liv made quick work of Rousey ... pinning the self-proclaimed "baddest woman on the planet," which set the stage for their rematch, where Ronda will look to exact revenge on 28-year-old Morgan.

As for how Liv's been adjusting to life since being crowned champ at MITB ... she admits she feels an onus to represent WWE in the best possible light in and out of the ring.

"I feel more of a responsibility now," Morgan said. "I feel like I’ve always worked hard. I’ve always been willing to put in the extra work. So that aspect doesn’t feel any different."

"But just more of a, I guess, responsibility to represent the company," she continued.