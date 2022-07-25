Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Premiere 'Silent Hill' Live at Rolling Loud

Kendrick Lamar gave Rolling Loud fans an Instagrammable moment when he linked with his “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” collaborator Kodak Black on his home Florida turf.

K. Dot summoned Kodak for their song “Silent Hill” from his recent album, which resonated with the Miami crowd -- besides the home cooking for Kodak, Mr. Morale” is 2022's biggest rap album.

Kendrick’s pgLang protégé, Baby Keem was also in the mix, and the duo performed “Family Ties."

As for Kodak's appearance, his lawyer Bradford Cohen says it took some doing to make it happen. He tweeted about his efforts to spring Kodak from his arrest last week, so he could be on stage with Kenny.

The surprise collaboration helped cap a weekend's worth of rap festivities, that also featured Kid Cudi storming off his Kanye West-replacing gig … only for Ye to pop up with Lil Durk regardless.

Lil Baby, Future, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Dreezy, Soulja Boy and many more also were on hand for RL and there are still NYC and Toronto dates left to close out the year.