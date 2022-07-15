Kodak Black Arrested In Florida, Allegedly Had 31 Oxycodone Pills

Kodak Black’s weekend is off to an unfortunate start … the “Super Gremlin” was arrested after cops say they found a bunch of oxycodone pills in his car.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Kodak was traveling in a Dodge Durango Friday in Ft. Lauderdale with what cops believed was an illegal window tint.

Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested: Reports Are Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/P5nqVxww2G — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 15, 2022 @nojumper

After pulling the rapper over, cops say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and eventually searched the car. Officers claim they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the search.

Our sources say Kodak’s license and tags were also expired.