Kodak Black Arrested In Florida ... Allegedly Had 31 Oxycodone Pills In Car

7/15/2022 9:08 PM PT
Kodak Black’s weekend is off to an unfortunate start … the “Super Gremlin” was arrested after cops say they found a bunch of oxycodone pills in his car.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Kodak was traveling in a Dodge Durango Friday in Ft. Lauderdale with what cops believed was an illegal window tint.

After pulling the rapper over, cops say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and eventually searched the car. Officers claim they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the search.

Our sources say Kodak’s license and tags were also expired.

Kodak was then arrested and hauled off to Broward County jail.

