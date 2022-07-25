Kylie Jenner Sends Pregnant Emojis to Travis Scott, Baby Number 3?

Kylie Jenner might've hinted at a 3rd baby on the way, which could be here a lot sooner than we think ... after leaving a string of pregnant-themed emojis on Travis Scott's latest post.

Travis put up a pic of himself on Instagram Sunday, with the caption "Got there in a New York minute" ... while fans flocked to the comments, begging the rapper to drop his new album, Kylie had something else on her mind.

She replied with a tongue-out emoji, followed by 4 pregnant women emojis ... and speculators were at the ready.

Some folks think this means she's pregnant again, while others see it as a push for TS to give her another bambino -- one person noted, "Kylie baby girl you haven’t even introduced your second baby."

There were even some who thought the whole thing was fake ... "She's all about playing that game."

As you know, the baby formally known as Wolf was born in February ... but the name didn't stick and 6 months in they still haven't revealed the new moniker.

Kylie and Travis have been fueling the rumor mill lately ... she caught people's eyes last week when she flashed her hand toward the camera, with a big rock on her ring finger.

FUTURE BRINGS OUT TRAVIS SCOTT AT Rolling Loud 🦅🌵pic.twitter.com/5hAgFyQcQo — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) July 24, 2022 @dailytrvisxx