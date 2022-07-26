will.i.am Not a Fan of Tupac and Biggie's Music

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am says he doesn’t dig Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.'s music, and he has a good reason for not following the status quo of worshipping the late rap icons -- he doesn't relate to their music!!!

Will was a guest on veteran rapper Skillz's podcast, “Hip Hop Confessions” ... and says the legends' music didn’t “speak to his spirit."

He also speculated ... had he absorbed Biggie and 2Pac's raps, he would’ve been stuck in his L.A. hood instead of touring worldwide with his multi-platinum group.

It’s an interesting take, especially since Will has credited late N.W.A co-founder Eazy-E -- AKA “The Godfather of Gangsta Rap” -- numerous times for jump-starting his career.

Will says acts like A Tribe Called Quest, Eric B. and Rakim and De La Soul were way more influential to BEP than Pac and B.I.G. ... which is totally evident in their music.