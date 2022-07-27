Mike Tyson Uninjured, Doing Fine Despite Cane Use In NYC
7/27/2022 3:56 PM PT
Mike Tyson wasn't moving so well this week while out in New York City -- he needed a cane to get around -- but TMZ Sports has learned the boxing legend is uninjured, and is just dealing with a bit of normal, wear-and-tear problems.
Iron Mike raised some eyebrows on Tuesday -- when fans and photogs caught him moving gingerly as he made his way from a car to his hotel room.
The 56-year-old appeared to be limping heavily, and was using a walking stick for support.
But, sources close to Mike tell us he hasn't suffered any new injuries -- and is just working through a little bit of an old back issue.
"He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up," our sources tell us. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."
Mike Tyson believes his expiration date is coming soon 😳 via @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/iCrDVNuvJy— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 24, 2022 @mymixtapez
It's great news -- especially considering just a few days ago, Mike said on his "Hotboxin'" podcast that "my expiration date is coming close, really soon."
Hopefully not anytime remotely close to the near future -- 'cause the world needs ya, Mike!!!