Mike Tyson Uninjured, Doing Fine Despite Cane Use In NYC

Using Cane To Get Around ...

Mike Tyson wasn't moving so well this week while out in New York City -- he needed a cane to get around -- but TMZ Sports has learned the boxing legend is uninjured, and is just dealing with a bit of normal, wear-and-tear problems.

Iron Mike raised some eyebrows on Tuesday -- when fans and photogs caught him moving gingerly as he made his way from a car to his hotel room.

The 56-year-old appeared to be limping heavily, and was using a walking stick for support.

But, sources close to Mike tell us he hasn't suffered any new injuries -- and is just working through a little bit of an old back issue.

"He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up," our sources tell us. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."

Mike Tyson believes his expiration date is coming soon 😳 via @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/iCrDVNuvJy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 24, 2022 @mymixtapez

It's great news -- especially considering just a few days ago, Mike said on his "Hotboxin'" podcast that "my expiration date is coming close, really soon."