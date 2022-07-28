Young Kenny Pickett Fan Breaks Down In Tears While Rookie QB Signs Ball

Play video content Twitter / Pittsburgh Steelers

Grab a tissue ... you may need it!

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett literally brought a young boy to tears (happy ones!) when he signed a football for the kid, and the sweet moment was caught on video!

It all went down at Saint Vincent College in Pennsylvania on Wednesday ... where the Steelers are holding training camp.

The clip starts with 24-year-old Pickett -- a first-round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh -- meeting a bunch of Steelers fans and signing autographs. One of the fans was a young boy named Phillip ... who couldn't contain his emotions.

"I appreciate you," Pickett said while tapping the kid's head ... and that's when the young boy broke down in tears.

"He's crying 'cause he was scared to even meet you," the woman said.

Phillip tried to keep it together, but couldn't ... so Pickett consoled him while signing his football.

"You alright, man?" the 24-year-old signal-caller asked, "Happy times! Happy times!"

Then, Pickett and Phillip dapped each other up ... as nearby fans cheered for the boy.

It's dope to see Pickett get this level of love before playing a single snap for the black and gold ... but he's a familiar face in Pennsylvania.