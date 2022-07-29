Jennifer Lopez Rehearsing For Performance at Charity Gala Benefiting Ukraine
Jennifer Lopez Rehearsing For Capri Concert ... Charity Event For Ukraine
7/29/2022 5:07 PM PT
Jennifer Lopez is putting the final touches on her performance — going through dress rehearsals for her charity concert over in Italy — and it looks like she's preparing to bring the house down.
J Lo is slated to roc the mic Saturday at a UNICEF benefit for Ukraine ... and by the looks of rehearsals, she'll be wearing an animal print ensemble, unless of course, she’s got multiple costume changes.
It also appears J Lo will have some flashy backup singers and disco balls, all the indications of a real party on stage.
J Lo also practiced some of her dance moves before busting out an animal print coat.
As we reported ... J Lo is sticking around in Europe for the benefit concert after vacationing with new husband Ben Affleck in France.
Saturday's event is raising UNICEF funds for war-torn Ukraine ... and J Lo will be performing in front of tons of celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.