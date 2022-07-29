UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Lands Role In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Kamaru Usman is going from passionate Black Panther fan to acting in one of the blockbuster franchise's films -- 'cause the UFC welterweight champ has reportedly landed a role in "Wakanda Forever!!!"

35-year-old Usman is a huge fan of the comic book superhero ... and dating back to 2018, has shown interest in being a part of upcoming flicks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to MMA Fighting, that dream is becoming a reality ... with the outlet confirming "The Nigerian Nightmare" has a role in the flick coming out this November.

Of course, the movie will be an emotional one ... after T'Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer.

The teaser for the "Black Panther" sequel was released this past weekend ... with fans of the franchise praising the short clip.

No word on how significant Usman's role will be ... but regardless, it's an amazing experience for the 20-1-0 superstar.