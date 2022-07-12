Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamaru Usman Still Gunning For Fight W/ Canelo, 'Everyone Will Be Watching That'

Kamaru Usman Still Gunning For Canelo Fight ... 'Everyone Will Be Watching That'

7/12/2022 12:20 AM PT
WHY NOT?!?
Kamaru Usman is laser-focused on his upcoming match with Leon Edwards ... but the UFC superstar admits to TMZ Sports he's still hoping for a fight with Canelo Alvarez down the road.

The welterweight champion said the tilt would be "a spectacle" -- and predicted it'd be one of the most anticipated events in combat sports history.

"It's never been done, pound-for-pound versus pound-for-pound," Usman tells us. "And, they're significantly close in weight classes to be able to do it -- why not?!"

"I don't think there's going to be anyone in the world who's not watching that fight."

Of course, Usman is slated to rematch Edwards next month -- while Canelo is set to fight Gennady Golovkin for a third time in September.

But, after those two matches wrap up -- Usman made it clear, he'd be more than down for a collision with the star boxer.

"When you hear that fight's announced," Usman said, "everyone's going to be watching that fight."

Canelo has expressed at least some interest in a fight with Usman -- though he wrote in a tweet to The Nigerian Nightmare back in April that he had a legacy to make before he got in the ring with the MMA star.

If Canelo isn't on the horizon, Usman tells us he's got a desire to move to the lightweight division, and take on either Jan Błachowicz or Jiří Procházka.

But, don't get it twisted, Usman is locked in on his Edwards fight -- explaining to us he's only leaving his house to hit the gym to train.

EARNING YOUR VOTE
BTW -- Usman is up for the ESPY award for Best MMA Fighter against Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira and Kayla Harrison ... and check out the clip -- ya gotta hear why he thinks he's the no-brainer to take home that prize later this month.

