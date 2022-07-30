Ivana Trump's Grave at Donald's Golf Course Appears Bare and Isolated

Ivana Trump was laid to rest at her ex-husband's golf course this month -- and now, photos of her gravesite have emerged ... which are getting a major side-eye from the Internet.

Here's the deal ... Donald and his children had their late mother buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ about a week and change ago -- which might sound like a strange place to entomb a loved one ... but, hey, to each their own. It's a family decision.

Photos show Ivana Trump's grave at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ https://t.co/yr5uw5fE3S pic.twitter.com/uzHp1PX6rZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2022 @nypost

The problem now is that pictures of her actual gravesite have surfaced for the world to see -- this after being snapped and published by the New York Post -- and people are shaking their collective heads at the images ... which many are calling sad, bare and disrespectful.

Indeed, her burial plot does appear a bit ... bland. And not just that, but it's completely isolated -- without much adornment or much of anything else to honor her, save for a small bouquet of white flowers and a marble plaque that seems slapped down at her feet.

Beautiful final resting place for your mom, @DonaldJTrumpJr. I especially love the inscription on her gravestone. Truly heartwarming. RIP Ivana. pic.twitter.com/fzsGCcgPF1 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) July 30, 2022 @H_MitchellPhoto

As some pointed out, her gravestone inscription has barely any writing on it at all -- just her name and her DOB and DOD ... that's about it. No other words of remembrance for Ivana.

While it might seem like a bizarre sight -- and just a weird and inappropriate place to bury DT's ex-wife -- this is actually something The Donald has reportedly been gunning for for a while ... namely, getting authorization for a decent amount of burial plots on his property.