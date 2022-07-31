Ana de Armas' Accent Picked Apart in New Marilyn Monroe 'Blonde' Trailer

Ana de Armas has gotten buzz over her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in a forthcoming flick -- but some can't get over her in-character voice ... which still leans very Spanish-sounding.

Here's the deal ... ADA is starring in this Netflix movie that's coming out in September called "Blonde," which is an NC-17 depiction of some of Marilyn's life -- albeit through a hyper-stylized lens (it's based on a fictional book exploring MM's struggles, plus rape/abuse, etc.)

Watched by all. Seen by none.



Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 28. pic.twitter.com/vQHUqsmVGy — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2022 @netflix

We'll get to the graphic content in a bit -- because there's outrage over that too -- but first, we gotta get into people griping about Ana's still-there accent ... which came to light in Netflix's latest trailer for the movie that came out this past week. It's got Twitter in a tizzy.

As you can see (and hear) for yourself, there are still pretty noticeable traces of Ana's native language coming through in her performance. She's from Cuba and came to the States in adulthood ... and pretty much all of her movies thus far feature her natural accent.

i know the movie hasn’t come out yet but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes gives me chills but i know y’all still hear her accent.. like it’s STRONG. i am very surprised they thought she sounded like marilyn because she literally doesn’t. looks ? yes — aslean janelle (@asleanjflorence) July 28, 2022 @asleanjflorence

The problem here -- at least for bird app users -- is that it comes across as distracting, seeing how Marilyn had a typical American accent. Some say Ana not perfecting it for this Oscar-bait role is strange, especially since so many actors these days (international and otherwise) do accent crossover roles all the time, often to rave reviews and much fanfare.

Plus, Ana said early on that she underwent 9 months of professional dialect training for this part -- but now, a handful of people are wondering what she's got to show for it.

People complaining about Ana de Armas' Spanish accent in the BLONDE trailer...is one reason why actors, whose native language isn't English can't make it in Hollywood. Audiences will call suspension of disbelief for men with superpowers wearing tights but draw the line at accents — Thomas Rivera Montes (@thomasrm21) July 28, 2022 @thomasrm21

Of course, many are defending Ana as well -- saying any criticism of her accent is misplaced and misguided -- and perhaps teetering on xenophobic territory. Some say that there are tons of examples of American actors butchering foreign accents, but no one minds them.

There's also some who feel like the accent isn't make or break -- arguing it shouldn't be the single element that snaps folks out of their suspension of disbelief, especially since we do it all the time for superhero movies. In other words, Film Twitter is divided over this one.

While that debate rages, there's also a convo about this film potentially exploiting Marilyn's story and legacy ... all for the sake of shock value in depicting her suffering tremendously on camera, which many see as gross -- especially with the free reign of an NC-17 rating.