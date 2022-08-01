Joe Burrow Hits Bengals Training Camp On Scooter After Appendectomy

NFL superstar Joe Burrow isn't going to let an appendix -- or lack, thereof -- keep him from hanging out with his team ... he joined his fellow Bengals on the sidelines during training camp just days after having his pouch removed.

The AFC champ, unfortunately, had to undergo an appendectomy recently ... and will be out several weeks as he recovers from the procedure.

Joe Burrow and his new scooter are in attendance at #Bengals practice today pic.twitter.com/hATbjU5JNt — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2022 @KelseyLConway

But, #9 made the ultimate effort to be with his teammates on Monday ... pulling up to camp on a scooter to make sure his presence was known.

The signal-caller arrived on the scene in style -- rocking a motored vehicle in slow-mo as he checked out his team getting in a solid workout.

Of course, as we reported last week ... Burrow will be out some time after having his appendix removed, but is expected to be good to go in time for the season.

Nice to see the dude still showing love for his Bengals teammates.