Australia Fines Passenger $1.8K for Undeclared McDonald's Egg McMuffins

Talk about inflation ... 2 McDonald's McMuffins are costing an airplane passenger nearly $2K, because Australia's dropping hefty fines to keep a certain non-Covid virus out of the country.

The unnamed passenger flew from Bali to Darwin, Australia last week, but committed a major culinary crime by leaving 2 undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins in their luggage ... according to Aussie officials. Even worse ... airport agents also found a ham croissant!

While the not-so-happy meal bust might seem funny to us, it's costing that passenger a $1,874 fine!!! The hero agent here is a biosecurity detector dog named Zinta ... part of Australia's crackdown on food safety and prevention measures following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease.

Australia's Department of Agriculture says Zinta sniffed out a "range of undeclared risk products."

So yeah, those McMuffins ended up costing more than the flight!