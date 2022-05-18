McDonald's Superfan Celebrates 50 Years of Eating Big Macs

Here's a whopper of a tale. Everyone knows what goes into a Big Mac from that catchy jingle from the '70s ... but only one man can claim a Big Mac has gone into his stomach every single day for the past 50 years!!!

Don Gorske -- a 68-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin -- has been lovin' the double-decker burger creation from Mickey D's ever since May 17, 1972, when he sank his teeth into his first Big Mac ... and he's never looked back.

The Big Mac was first released just 5 years earlier in 1967, but nobody on Earth has consumed as many of them over the last 50 years as Gorske. It's true ... Gorske gobbled down his 30,000th Big Mac way back in 2018 and got himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. He hit 32,672 in 2021 ... and he just keeps going, eating at least one Big Mac (and usually two) almost every day of his life.

And, in case you're wondering about his health, Gorske says the steady burger diet hasn't slowed him down a bit.

Gorske says "I got a comic of somebody saying I was gonna die of a heart attack within 15,000 big macs. Heck, now I'm over 30,000. I'm still alive. It's not really the food you eat. It's your lifestyle. If you're lazy, I probably would have gained a lot of weight. But, because I'm so active, I burn off my only calories.