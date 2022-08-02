Jarvis Landry Needs Insane Full-Body Cupping Sesh After Practice In Louisiana Heat

Jarvis Landry may have grown up close to downtown New Orleans, but the NFL star is still getting used to practicing in the Louisiana heat -- needing a wild, full-body cupping session after his first day in full pads.

Landry -- who spent 3 seasons playing for the LSU Tigers -- posted a shot of his cupping sesh after Monday's practice ... and it looks pretty intense.

In the pic, Landry is laying flat on his stomach, and you can see dozens of cups all over his body -- from his back down to his ankles.

"My First Full Padded Practice Back In This Louisiana Heat," Landry wrote on Instagram. "Nola:1 Juice:0."

FYI, cupping is an ancient practice that is still widely used today ... where a therapist applies special cups to someone's body to create a suction effect.

Cupping can be used for various reasons ... but it's known to help with pain, inflammation, and blood flow.

Juice's full body cupping sesh garnered reactions from some of the guys he used to share a huddle with ... like NFL tight end David Njoku, who wrote, "MY GOD😭😭 MEDIC!!!!!" in the comment section.

Another one of Landry's former teammates, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, also hit up the comment section, writing, "Ayoooo😂😂😂."

Really good sign for Jarvis Landry here. He went down and was limping after his first rep, but came back and created some easy separation from Bradley Roby here. #Saints pic.twitter.com/dj3uwUdzPp — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 1, 2022 @Jeff_Nowak