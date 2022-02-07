Jarvis Landry Pulling For Odell Beckham In Super Bowl, 'Go Get That Ring!'

Think the Browns are jealous of Odell Beckham Jr.'s shot at a Super Bowl?? Think again ... 'cause Jarvis Landry says he's pulling for his bestie to win a ring this year!!

Landry surprised OBJ during a media call on Monday ... saying he had no questions, but a few words of encouragement for his longtime friend instead.

"I've witnessed it all firsthand," Landry said, "You have scars to show for where you are today."

"This is a dream that you actually turned into reality and I wanted to come on here and just let you know I'm proud of you."

Landry added, "I love you! Go get that ring!!!"

Beckham -- who couldn't see his LSU teammate at first -- knew off the rip it was Landry ... and became emotional by his buddy's comments.

"You givin' me chills!" Odell said. "I know that voice, man!"

"Besides pops, there's no man who ever came into my life and has an effect and impact that you have had to make me a better person, player, man, soon-to-be father, brother, lover like you've shown me the light dawg," OBJ said.

"I love you so much, bro! This moment is for us, bro!"

Remember, Landry and Beckham go way back -- starting at LSU football to playing together again on the Browns in 2019 ... before OBJ was cut last November.