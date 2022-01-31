Odell Beckham Jr. Hits L.A. Hotspot To Celebrate Rams' Win

We're Going To The Super Bowl!!!

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated the Rams' win on Sunday in style ... hitting up an L.A. hotspot just hours after he and his team punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

The star receiver arrived at Delilah in West Hollywood shortly after beating the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium ... and he came sportin' his fresh NFC Championship hat.

Odell also rocked a big chain for the occasion ... and then he rubbed elbows with some celebs at the venue.

Travis Scott was there, and so was Tyga, who had actually celebrated with OBJ on the field following the big win earlier in the day.

Even Antonio Brown showed up to the hotspot -- though it's unclear if the NFL stars ever crossed paths while inside.

Of course, Odell had every reason to be out late livin' it up -- after being jettisoned by the Cleveland Browns earlier this season, he rebounded big time to have a huge final few games with the Rams.

In fact, during their win on Sunday, OBJ had 9 catches for 113 yards!!!