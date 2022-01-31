Rams' Jumbotron Mistakes Big Sean & Jhene Aiko For Sarah Michelle Geller & Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Rams' huge win didn't go off seamlessly on Sunday ... 'cause the Jumbotron operator at their stadium mistook Big Sean and Jhene Aiko for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. -- and the scene was hilarious.

Just before L.A. beat the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium ... someone really screwed up as the camera was panning around to celebs in the crowd.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko get called Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. at Rams / 49ers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/XKD9RdQC4S — SMG (@SMGReturnss) January 31, 2022 @SMGReturnss

When it got to Big Sean and Aiko ... the graphics below them read "Sarah Michelle Gellar" and "Freddie Prinze Jr."

Fans noticed the gaffe quickly -- pointing out the blunder all over social media ... and even Michelle Gellar had to poke fun at it all on her Instagram page.

"@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?" she said.

"somebody about to get fired," she added.

Of course, Big Sean and Aiko didn't seem bothered by it ... they were spotted livin' it up in their on-field suite throughout the game, and the two appeared to even celebrate the Rams' win afterward.

Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and Offset at the Rams & 49ers game pic.twitter.com/jmYY55FkiM — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) January 31, 2022 @RappersPlug

As for Prinze Jr., he didn't even attend the game -- and he's yet to respond to it all, but we're sure something witty is coming shortly.