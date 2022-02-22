Jarvis Landry Says He'd Like To Stay With Browns After Dramatic Instagram Post

Jarvis Landry insists he doesn't want to pull an Odell Beckham and get the hell outta Cleveland ... saying he would like to stay with the Browns, despite a cryptic social media post suggesting otherwise.

The 5-time Pro Bowler had the Dawg Pound running wild on Monday after posting a super-dramatic video to his Instagram page ... featuring a snippet of the movie "Passengers," which says -- "You're not where you want to be. You feel like you're supposed to be somewhere else."

Now, Landry is going to Twitter to provide detail on his current situation with the team ... saying he was banged up all last season because he returned from an injury too early.

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise," he said minutes ago.

"Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it."

Then, Landry dropped this.

"I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere."

Landry also has a message for anyone questioning his toughness and durability ... saying, "Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y'all narrative, it's noted ✊🏾✊🏾"

Landry has certainly seemed at least a bit pissed off with the Browns in recent months ... and even sparked more concern after he hit the "like" button on a message OBJ tweeted that said "QBs matter for receivers."