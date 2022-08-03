Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Alex Jones Confronted With Own Texts In Court, Lawyers Accidentally Leaked

Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial Confronted with His Own Texts ... Attys Accidentally Leaked

8/3/2022 11:04 AM PT
LOST IN TRANSLATION

Alex Jones is having a rough go as he sits through a defamation trial brought by Sandy Hook parents -- including this cringe-worthy moment ... where he was caught in a lie.

The InfoWars founder/host was on the stand Wednesday getting grilled, where an attorney repping the parents who are suing Jones confronted him with his own text messages pertaining to the case -- of which he'd previously denied having.

You gotta watch this play out ... because it's pretty embarrassing for AJ. The Sandy Hook lawyer says Jones' legal team actually sent the stuff over to him ... seemingly by mistake.

Jones makes a wisecrack, saying the Sandy Hook attorney was having a "Perry Mason moment" ... but was then asked if he knew what perjury was, because the SH lawyer thought he was venturing into consequential waters with his testimony and prior statements.

There's been a lot of other standout moments in the trial thus far, including the judge chastising Jones for a number of things, like lying ... and even chewing gum. Safe to say, it's not looking great for him right now -- and the trial is JUST getting underway.

As for why he's being sued ... Jones is accused of spreading conspiracy theories about the 2012 massacre -- suggesting it was all a hoax, and that there were "crisis actors" playing the parts of parents -- even going so far as to say that the bodies of the children were staged.

A lot of this was broadcast over InfoWars at the time -- and since then, Jones has backed off his theories ... but the parents still want him to pay for what he did. Jones, of late, has filed for bankruptcy ... and has said that he's not able to pay any meaningful judgment.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later