Alex Jones Confronted With Own Texts In Court, Lawyers Accidentally Leaked

Alex Jones is having a rough go as he sits through a defamation trial brought by Sandy Hook parents -- including this cringe-worthy moment ... where he was caught in a lie.

The InfoWars founder/host was on the stand Wednesday getting grilled, where an attorney repping the parents who are suing Jones confronted him with his own text messages pertaining to the case -- of which he'd previously denied having.

Judge to Alex Jones “You are already under oath to tell the truth and you have violated that oath twice today” pic.twitter.com/fG9FZccxO4 — The Tony Michaels Podcast 🎙 (@TonyMichaelsPod) August 2, 2022 @TonyMichaelsPod

You gotta watch this play out ... because it's pretty embarrassing for AJ. The Sandy Hook lawyer says Jones' legal team actually sent the stuff over to him ... seemingly by mistake.

Jones makes a wisecrack, saying the Sandy Hook attorney was having a "Perry Mason moment" ... but was then asked if he knew what perjury was, because the SH lawyer thought he was venturing into consequential waters with his testimony and prior statements.

WATCH: "Spit your gum out Mr. Jones," Judge tells #AlexJones. He proceeds to tell her he had a tooth pulled and he was "massaging the hole with his tongue", then wants to show the judge. Judge, "Sit down". pic.twitter.com/Ws7ggjo1Uk — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 2, 2022 @cathyrusson

There's been a lot of other standout moments in the trial thus far, including the judge chastising Jones for a number of things, like lying ... and even chewing gum. Safe to say, it's not looking great for him right now -- and the trial is JUST getting underway.

As for why he's being sued ... Jones is accused of spreading conspiracy theories about the 2012 massacre -- suggesting it was all a hoax, and that there were "crisis actors" playing the parts of parents -- even going so far as to say that the bodies of the children were staged.

Alex Jones hosted an Infowars broadcast yesterday to claim that the trial to determine damages for his defaming of Sandy Hook parents is part of a conspiracy to send a “message to the American people” that “you can’t question all these leftist false flags” pic.twitter.com/uiHlvMXUd8 — Tim Johnson (@timberwjohnson) July 31, 2022 @timberwjohnson