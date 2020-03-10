'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Arrested for DWI in Texas

Breaking News

Alex Jones has a fresh DWI case deep in the heart of Texas ... the former "InfoWars" host was busted early Tuesday morning in the Austin-area.

Jones was booked around 12:30 AM ... according to the Travis County Sheriff's Department. He was back on the streets by 4 AM, after posting a $3,000 bond -- and as you might expect, Jones is telling his own version of events.

He went on his "Alex Jones Show" podcast and said he blew under the legal limit of .08 ... so he thinks the whole charge will go away. "InfoWars" is already floating a conspiracy theory, saying Jones was caught in a DWI sting ... aimed at increasing the Sheriff's Department's number of arrests.

So far, the Sheriff's Department isn't saying what Jones' BAC was when he was arrested. Worth noting that in Texas you can be arrested for DWI even if you're under the limit IF the officer thinks your driving ability is impaired.