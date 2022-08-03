Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new baby on the way, and though Chrissy says she's still nervous with each doctor appointment ... so far, everything is "perfect and beautiful."

Teigen took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her baby bump and announce the news, writing, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

It was in September 2020 when tragedy struck Chrissy and John's family, losing their son Jack to complications during Chrissy's pregnancy.

The loss is clearly still on Chrissy's mind with her new pregnancy, as she says, "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

She says, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Chrissy and John already have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles.